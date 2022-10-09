Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – American singer, Beyoncé, who rarely comments publicly when she is called out, has issued a statement to vehemently slam the music duo Right Said Fred’s claim that her camp never sought permission to sample their biggest hit.

In an interview with The Sun UK, Right Said Fred called Beyoncé “arrogant” for allegedly sampling their hit “I’m Too Sexy” on her new song “Alien Superstar” without asking or paying them.

Beyoncé responded in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News.

The mother-of-three pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is an interpolation in which “I’m Too Sexy” is essentially paraphrased through a re-recording of the elements used.

Thus, she says, permission only needed to be sought from the songwriting publisher, not the holders of the original “Sexy” recording, and this permission was asked for and granted.

Beyoncé said in the statement she issued Friday to E!: “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.

For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022.”

Furthermore, she added, Fred and Richard Fairbrass, the brothers who make up Right Said Fred, properly received co-writer credit and were well paid for the use of their song.

Yet the duo claimed the use of their composition came as complete news to them when the “Renaissance” album came out in July.