Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Beyoncé and her team have hit back at a fashion and art designer who claimed the singer never fully paid him for his work on the singer’s newest album, Renaissance.

Nusi Quero, a fashion and art designer, alleged Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, is owing him.

He wrote earlier this week in an open letter on Instagram: “As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team. But since you won’t respond to texts and emails I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about 3 months.

“Marni paid a 50 percent deposit to me for one of the three jobs, (not the album cover), nothing more, and it took over a month to get it to us.”

Beyonce and her team have now responded. They explained that Quero was not only paid in full for his work but the payments may have been delayed due to his own bank problems.

Beyonce’s team said in a statement to Page Six: “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed.

“In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.

“We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him.

“The first payment was made on May 9, 2022.”

Beyoncé’s rep further explained that Quero’s accusations are “completely false” and his payments only took slower than usual because he was experiencing “issues with his bank.”

Beyonce’s rep continued: “The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022.

“The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part,” Beyoncé’s rep continued.

“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022.”

Quero has since deleted his accusations from Instagram.