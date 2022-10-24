Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has been dealt a severe blow. This is after leaders in Ukambani also allegedly dumped the Raila Odinga-led outfit for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Led by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, the leaders announced that they are willing to overlook past political differences and work with Ruto for the sake of their people.

Speaking during a church service in Kitui County yesterday, where the President and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were present, Wavinya noted that they had the blessing of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to engage and work with Ruto and his government for the sake of Kambas.

According to Wavinya, Kalonzo does not have any problem with President William Ruto.

She disclosed that Kalonzo urged her and other Ukambani leaders to welcome the president.

The county boss claimed that the Wiper boss was a brother to the Head of State as they had worked together before.

“We spoke to HE Kalonzo Musyoka and he told us to come and pray with you. Kalonzo ametutuma amesema wewe (Ruto) ni ndugu yake na hana shida na wewe na akaambia watu wote wa Ukambani ukija hapa sisi wote tukukaribishe,” Wavinya stated.

She vowed to work with the president to deliver her promises to her people, asking him to have a conversation with the Wiper leader.

“Hapa ni kazi tu. We want to make sure that we deliver for our people. We will work with you. All I can ask you, ndugu yako Kalonzo jua vile utaongea na yeye,” Wavinya added.

Her remarks come after Kalonzo on Saturday said that he had directed Wavinya and other Ukambani leaders to welcome the president to the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.