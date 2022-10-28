Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Embattled Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has dragged the name of President William Ruto into her war with county MCAs.

Since she was sworn in as Governor last month, Kawira has been at loggerheads with MCAs who accused her of highhandedness and nepotism.

In particular, the MCAs accuse the governor of hiring her two sisters into her county government.

Kawira appointed one of her sisters as the head of her security team and the other as her private secretary.

Reacting to the accusations, Kawira said she enjoys the privilege of hiring her sisters like the way President William Ruto enjoys the privilege of changing his bodyguards.

“Others are crying over saying I have employed my sister to be my bodyguard. Is your bodyguard supposed to undergo vetting which is a competitive process? I am entitled to more than three bodyguards and what is wrong if I get one of them being my sister? I am not the one who employed her, I just requested to have her like any other person.

“I have seen other leaders, including President William Ruto having bodyguards of their own, have you asked him why he never adopted the one that was guarding Uhuru? People should not mislead the public that I practice nepotism in Meru,” Kawira said in defense of the accusations.

