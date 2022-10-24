Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Crossdresser James Brown says he prefers to dress like a woman because being a woman can bring wealth if one is smart.

He shared a photo of himself dressed like a man, and a follower pointed out that he looks better dressed as a man that he is.

James begged to differ on this opinion and stated that it profits him more when he dresses like a woman.

See their exchange below