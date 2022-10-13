Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has now claimed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will be back before 2027 and President William Ruto and his brigade will support it.

BBI was brought forth by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to create a prime minister position and other posts in what they termed as ‘ensuring inclusivity in the government’

The initiative hit a deadlock after the Supreme Court termed it null and void.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst claimed that all the top political leaders will want to be part of the government, and they will therefore rally behind the initiative as they are now guided by the courts on what to do.

“All the key leaders including Ruto, Raila, Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and others can benefit from a constitutional change. You can bet that we will have BBI before 2027.”

Manyora further claimed that President William Ruto is already assembling his team way before the 2027 elections, as he is not sure whether Mt Kenya Region will rally behind him.

