Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Franck Ribery is reportedly set to announce his retirement from football

The Bayern Munich legend, 39, has been out of action for Salernitana since August with knee problems and is said to have decided to call time on his glittering career.

Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles and a Champions League during his time in Germany, representing Bayern between 2007 and 2019. He also made 103 assists in the Bundesliga after only 273 appearances and racked up six German Cups with the European giants as well as the Club World Cup in 2014.

Despite initially intending to play into his 40s, the French winger suffered from frequent cartilage issues and growing pains in his knees, according to L’Equipe.

Ribery left the German top flight three years ago to join Fiorentina before leaving for the fellow Serie A outfit in 2021.

The Frenchman helped Salernitana avoid relegation last season, as the newly-promoted side launched an unlikely survival bid.

He is expected to remain an ambassador at the club until the end of the season.