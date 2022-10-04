Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been crowned the highest-rated player on FIFA 23, edging out the likes of male stars Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi to land the top spot.

The Spaniard, who is the current Ballon d’Or winner is the highest-rated player with a score of 92/100 because of her involvement with the Spanish national team.

Her impressive rating puts her one ahead of her male counterparts, Benzema, Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Robert Lewandowski, who all sit on 91.

The 28-year-old led Barcelona to a domestic treble as they won the Spanish League title for a third-straight campaign. They won all 30 of their league matches, with Putellas scoring 18 goals and registering 15 assists.

Putellas also played and scored in Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final and semi-final wins that took place in front of huge crowds at the Nou Camp. The Catalan club were beaten by French side Lyon in the Champions League final.

However, the Spanish national team captain was unable to take her fantastic form into the summer’s European Championships.

Putellas suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury in the days before the tournament which ruled her out completely.