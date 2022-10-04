Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their 30th anniversary today, October 3.

The 44th American president, 61, shared sweet memories of them on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle’s shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo.

He wrote in his caption: “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Mrs. Obama, 58, also celebrated their anniversary on Twitter, writing: “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama,” along with heart emojis. She also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992 after three years of dating. The pair first met in Chicago when Barack was assigned to be mentored by Michelle during a summer internship at a law firm.

The former president described their joyous wedding day, which took place in Chicago’s South Side, in his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land. He wrote: “After several years of dating, Michelle and I were married at Trinity United Church of Christ on October 3, 1992, with more than three hundred of our friends, colleagues, and family members crammed happily into the pews.”