Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza had a long day yesterday.

This is after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) chose to punish her severely for avoiding them.

The MCAs walked out on Governor Kawira Mwangaza during her inaugural address.

The first-time governor took to the podium and made her speech in an empty hall, with only officials of the county assembly present.

The MCAs snubbed her speech on claims that she had been frustrating their efforts to access her, redirecting them to the Deputy Governor.

When she arrived at the assembly, she met with a group of MCAs who barricaded the entrance.

“I found that they had parked a Probox to block the entrance, so I decided to use the back entrance which was also locked, forcing me to access the premises on foot.”

“We had been tipped off that they had armed themselves with clubs, stones, and all forms of weapons,” Mwangaza stated.

Attempts to address them in the local dialect proved futile and police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the crowd. She later made her way into the chambers shielded by her security and the sergeant of arms.

Inside the house, the ward representatives who were gathered in groups took off, leaving the county chief alone.

Mwangaza accused the MCAs of demanding a bribe to pass the nominees to her Cabinet.

She further refuted claims that she had refused to engage the county leadership, noting that she had visited 20 wards and was accompanied by respective MCAs on each tour.

The MCAs warned the county chief that they would not allow her to officially open the assembly and make her inaugural address.

They accused Mwangaza of sidelining them and frustrating their attempts to engage her.

Furthermore, they vowed to frustrate Mwangaza, reckoning that she needed them for the approval of several projects.

