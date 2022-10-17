Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Barcelona midfielder, Pablo “Gavi” Gaviria has won the 2022 Kopa Trophy as the world’s best under-21 player at the ongoing Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

The trophy is presented to the best under-21 player of the season, and the 18-year-old La Masia graduate has been named the winner of this year because of his sensation performance for his club and country, Spain.

Gavi finished ahead of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and is the second Barça player in a row to win the award, and received the honor from his teammate Pedri who took home the Kopa last year.