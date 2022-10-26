Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A baker who refused to make a cake for a lesbian wedding because of her Christian beliefs has won a landmark court case.

Cathy Miller, who owns Tastries Bakery in California, US, went viral in 2017 after she refused to create a cake for lesbian couple Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio.

She cited her Christian beliefs and reportedly gave the couple the name of another bakery.

However, the couple were furious and lodged a discrimination lawsuit against Miller.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, a Kern County judge ruled she had acted lawfully.

Writing on Facebook after the win, Miller said: “Thank you Tastries friends and family for your support and encouragement over the last 5 years!!

“Yesterday, after much consideration and analysis of details regarding the Cathy’s Creations and Tastries Bakery discrimination case, Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled in favour of Cathy Miller.

“We appreciate your prayers and support as we joyfully continue to do business with you in the future.”

The ruling has been hailed as a “victory” for the First Amendment – which guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition.