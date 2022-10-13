Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, should start preparing for a bumpy ride ahead, going by the message former Prime Minister Raila Odinga issued to his cultic followers.

During a tour of Mathare Constituency on Wednesday, Raila said he had a plan for his supporters and that he would reveal it at the right time.

“Baba ako imara, hana wasiwasi, tutakuja kuelezea nyinyi mwelekeo, tuko na mwelekeo,,tuko na njia,” Raila said.

The Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader defended his public appearance, saying he would not keep quiet when Kenyans suffer.

“I went silent after the elections. I have been quiet, but I have realised my people are suffering, and I have decided I can’t stay in the dark anymore,” Raila said

The former premier also criticised President William Ruto’s recent trips, wondering how the government could claim the country is broke, yet they are spending millions on foreign trips.

“They said that they found Sh 93 million in the treasury and that the government is bankrupt, but in the same month, they went to UK and US. That trip alone cost Sh 200 million,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.