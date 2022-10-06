Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 10, 2022 – A section of Ugandan Members of Parliament has called for the arrest and prosecution of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his disturbing tweets about Kenya.

Gen Muhoozi kicked up a diplomatic storm between Uganda and Kenya on Monday when he claimed in a tweet that he, and his army, which he did not specify, would need a fortnight to overrun Nairobi.

In another tweet, he proposed that outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he called his “big brother”, should have ignored constitutional term limits and run for president a third time.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba called for Muhoozi to be court-martialled for allegedly violating army rules barring serving officers from making divisive public commentary on political, military and foreign policy issues.

This is despite Museveni apologizing to Kenyans over his son’s tweets.

Museveni, in a Twitter message on Wednesday, wrote “Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also, sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother[ly] Kenya”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.