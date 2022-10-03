Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, hilariously turned down a lady who tried to flirt with him on his Facebook page.

The lady commented on Babu’s timeline wanting to know how his day was and complimented his good looks.

She called him “Mr handsome’’, hoping to grab his attention.

“Babu Owino, how was your day, Mr. Handsome man,” she wrote.

Babu responded to the lady and turned down her advances, insisting that he was a married man.

Babu told the lady he went to church with his wife and kids, took them to play, and at the time she was making the inquiry, he was ‘playing’ with his wife.

“I went to church with my wife and kids, then took kids to play. It’s now my time to play with my wife,” he responded.

His reaction elicited hilarious reactions among his followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.