Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino, has betrayed his party leader, Raila Odinga, by endorsing William Ruto’s presidency.

Babu Owino is among Raila Odinga orphans who have been living in denial claiming that Jakom is their President despite losing the August 9th Presidential election.

On Sunday, in what is believed to be a Damascus moment, Babu Owino said he has finally come to terms with the reality that William Ruto is the fifth president of Kenya.

The second-term lawmaker further said there is an urgent need to elect the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to put Ruto’s government in check.

“Leo nimeamini hii kitu ilienda kweli. Ni kama ndoto. (It has finally dawned on me that we lost the election. This is a nightmare),” Babu wrote on his social media page.

“We must get PAC chairman as opposition to oversight the government,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.