Thursday October 27, 2022 – Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has thanked President William Ruto for disbanding the DCI’s Special Service Unit (SSU) which former President Uhuru Kenyatta used to intimidate and kill his opponents.

According to Savula, Ruto was justified in ordering the disbandment of the DCI killer squad.

He revealed how the dreaded killer squad threatened to kill him and dump his body in Ngong Forest for supporting Ruto.

“Officers from the unit threatened me that they will take me where I wanted to go and Ngong forest is just near here. They told me that they will deal with me if I didn’t support Azimio. It was a nasty experience” he said.

“It’s true DCI had a squad that was eliminating people. We want thorough investigations carried out and if there is anyone who killed anyone justice be done,” he added.

He said that SSU officers threatened him to stay in Azimio or be dealt with.

He said that the unit was misused politically.

Savula said officers from the DCI arrested him together with his two wives in 2017 and slapped him with fictitious charges.

He said they later asked him to abandon Ruto’s camp (then deputy president) to be set free.

Savula said Kenyans want a police service that respects and protects property and life and not forced disappearances.

He was speaking when he toured the Lugari Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mautuma on Tuesday. He was accompanied by area MP Nabii Nabwera.

