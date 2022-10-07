Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Leaders allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio are having it very rough in President William Ruto’s administration after losing the election in August.

This is after Ruto, through the Judiciary, is going after them going by what has happened recently.

On Thursday, High Court reversed former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya’s acquittal in a Ksh60 million fraudulent case.

The ruling quashed an earlier decision by the Anti-Corruption Court that had acquitted the politician of fraud-related charges, including illegal transfer of land.

With the ruling, he is set to face a fresh trial after the High Court ruled that he was wrongly freed over insufficient evidence.

Kimunya had been accused of six counts of abuse of office and illegally allocating public land to a private entity.

The Court ruled that he be put on his defense and set the date for the mentioning of the matter to October 11, 2022.

After his acquittal in May 2020, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) headed by Noordin Haji filed an appeal in June of the same year.

In their filings, the ODPP argued that the court had erred in law when it set the politician free.

Kimunya was accused alongside two other individuals for the controversial land transfer executed on June 30, 2005, when he served in the Ministry of Lands.

He was accused of allocating public land to Midlands Limited, a firm associated with him, during his stint as Lands Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

In her ruling in May 2020, Magistrate Felix Kombo ruled that the prosecutor of the case did not present enough evidence against the accused.

The 25-acre land parcel allocated to Midlands Limited was worth an estimated Ksh60 million.

Kimunya becomes the second Azimio leader to face the wrath of the Judiciary after Sirisia MP John Waluke who has been ordered to pay Sh1 billion or go to jail for 67 years for stealing from NCPB.

Surprisingly, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been let go even after stealing Sh588 million due to his connections to Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.