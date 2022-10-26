Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A Twitter user has dished out an advice to women on who not to pick while marrying.
@elliewhipwrites told women not to marry the breadwinners of a family, especially if the family grew up in struggle and he pulled them out of it.
She tweeted;
Avoid marrying the family breadwinner bebz. Especially if the family grew up in struggle and he has pulled them out of it. Abort mission!!
