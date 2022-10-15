Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 15 October 2022 – J.K. Rowlings has given a hilarious response to a Twitter user who asked how she sleeps at night knowing she is losing fans.
The Harry Potter author has been called out for making what many believe to be anti-transgender remarks.
Some fans are boycotting her and say they will no longer buy any of her books.
One fan brought that up on Twitter, writing: “How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books.”
Rowlings told the follower that the fortune she makes from the Harry Potter franchise makes sleeping easy.
She wrote: “I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.”
