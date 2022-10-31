Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – KTN Swahili anchor and Atwoli’s wife, Mary Kilobi, has for the first time shared photos of her mother.

Taking to her Facebook page, Kilobi posted photos of her escorting her mother to the airport to board a plane back to the village.

She had paid her a visit at their Kajiado home over the weekend.

Mary was overly excited as she bid her mother goodbye.

She described her mother as an amazing woman who always speaks her mind and affirmed her love for her.

“My Mother in Love got some Swag. She’s done with the City now heading home. Amazed at how she still loves her earrings. An amazing and very humorous Soul who speaks her mind! Much Love Mama Ayoti. We thank God for you! . Blessed Sunday,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to notice that her husband Atwoli is almost the same age as her mother.

Check out the photos that she posted.

