Thursday, October 27, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli may be on his way out of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio if Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s statement is anything to go by.

Mudavadi met with Atwoli on Tuesday and the two discussed the possibility of the COTU boss joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Taking to Twitter, Mudavadi stated that the two discussed matters of development and the unity of the Western region.

He hinted that the two leaders will need to consolidate the Western region hinting they might work together.

“This afternoon COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli paid me a visit. We consulted on matters of development and unity in the Western Region. We agreed we have no option as leaders but to consolidate,” Mudavadi tweeted on Tuesday.

In the run-up to the election, Atwoli took a jibe at Mudaavdi after joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team.

“… who told him he’s going to be President? Befriending Ruto is not the key to the Presidency. He has ashamed the Luhyas by allowing Ruto to fund his NDC,” Atwoli said in a tweet before.

The former ANC leader also hit out at Atwoli with regard to his leadership at COTU.

“COTU will not be a clownish cowboy club that labours for a few individuals. Under my watch, the labour movement is going to regain its sense of purpose and respectability as the middle house between employers and their employees” Mudavadi said.

