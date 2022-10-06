Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – At least 25 people have been pronounced dead after a bus carrying a wedding party plunged 1600ft off a mountain in India.

The guests were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district when the bus suffered a catastrophic fall off the road in Pauri Garhwal.

According to reports, at least 21 people have been saved following an overnight operation by SDRF and the police.