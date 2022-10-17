Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – At least 11 people have been killed after gunmen launched an attack at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, October 15.

During a firearms training session, two men opened fire on a group of recruit soldiers who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, Russia state-owned news agency Ria reported. A further 15 people were wounded.

The attackers were from a former Soviet republic, the Russian defence ministry said, but did not give further details.

The gunmen were also shot dead during the incident in the Belgorod region of Russia, which borders Ukraine.

Reports emerged Sunday morning of an explosion around the airport in Belgorod, Russia with some missiles reportedly from Ukraine shot down by the Russian missile defences.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” Ria cited a defence ministry statement as saying.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” it said.

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of 300,000 Russians who had previously done compulsory military service.

The order sparked protests across Russia, and a surge of people attempting to leave the country.

