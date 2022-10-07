Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Assistant Records Management Officer II 

Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;
  • Diploma in any of the following: Records Management, Information Science, Library Information Science or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized and accredited institution; and
  • Proficiency in computer applications.

 Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties will entail: –

  • Compiling records;
  • Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
  • Maintaining an efficient filing system;
  • Repairing and maintaining files including renewing file covers;
  • Storing, arranging, indexing and classifying records;
  • Dispatching mails and maintaining registers;
  • Ensuring pending correspondence and bring-ups are checked and appropriate action taken;
  • Receiving, opening, sorting distributing mails and maintaining related registers; and
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

  • Analytical skills;
  • Interpersonal;
  • Communication skills;
  • Creativity and Innovativeness
  • Problem solving skills;
  • Risk management skills;
  • Continuous learning skills.

How to Apply

