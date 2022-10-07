Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Records Management Officer II

Job Specification

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;

Diploma in any of the following: Records Management, Information Science, Library Information Science or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized and accredited institution; and

Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties will entail: –

Compiling records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

Maintaining an efficient filing system;

Repairing and maintaining files including renewing file covers;

Storing, arranging, indexing and classifying records;

Dispatching mails and maintaining registers;

Ensuring pending correspondence and bring-ups are checked and appropriate action taken;

Receiving, opening, sorting distributing mails and maintaining related registers; and

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

Analytical skills;

Interpersonal;

Communication skills;

Creativity and Innovativeness

Problem solving skills;

Risk management skills;

Continuous learning skills.

How to Apply

