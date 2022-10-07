Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Assistant Records Management Officer II
Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;
- Diploma in any of the following: Records Management, Information Science, Library Information Science or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized and accredited institution; and
- Proficiency in computer applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties will entail: –
- Compiling records;
- Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
- Maintaining an efficient filing system;
- Repairing and maintaining files including renewing file covers;
- Storing, arranging, indexing and classifying records;
- Dispatching mails and maintaining registers;
- Ensuring pending correspondence and bring-ups are checked and appropriate action taken;
- Receiving, opening, sorting distributing mails and maintaining related registers; and
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.
Skills and Competence
- Analytical skills;
- Interpersonal;
- Communication skills;
- Creativity and Innovativeness
- Problem solving skills;
- Risk management skills;
- Continuous learning skills.
How to Apply
