Assistant Office Administrator II -Regional Offices

Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution; and
  • Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties and responsibilities will involve:

  • Coordinate meeting and appointment schedules;
  • Record dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;
  • Use e-office to research and process data;
  • Operate office equipment,
  • Attend to visitors/clients;
  • Handle telephone calls;
  • Handle customer inquiries and complaints;
  • Coordinate meeting and appointment schedules;
  • Coordinate travel arrangements;
  • Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;
  • Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;
  • Maintain an up to date filing system in the office;
  • Prepare responses to routine correspondence;
  • Manage office protocol and etiquette; and
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

  • Analytical skills;
  • Interpersonal;
  • Communication skills;
  • Creativity and Innovativeness
  • Problem solving skills;
  • Risk management skills;
  • Continuous learning skills

How to Apply

