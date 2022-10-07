Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Office Administrator II -Regional Offices

Job Specification

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution; and

Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will involve:

Coordinate meeting and appointment schedules;

Record dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;

Use e-office to research and process data;

Operate office equipment,

Attend to visitors/clients;

Handle telephone calls;

Handle customer inquiries and complaints;

Coordinate travel arrangements;

Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;

Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Maintain an up to date filing system in the office;

Prepare responses to routine correspondence;

Manage office protocol and etiquette; and

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

Analytical skills;

Interpersonal;

Communication skills;

Creativity and Innovativeness

Problem solving skills;

Risk management skills;

Continuous learning skills

How to Apply

