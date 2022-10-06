Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Assistant Office Administrator II -Regional Offices
Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C (plain) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution;
- Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution; and
- Proficiency in computer applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties and responsibilities will involve:
- Coordinate meeting and appointment schedules;
- Record dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;
- Use e-office to research and process data;
- Operate office equipment,
- Attend to visitors/clients;
- Handle telephone calls;
- Handle customer inquiries and complaints;
- Coordinate travel arrangements;
- Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;
- Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;
- Maintain an up to date filing system in the office;
- Prepare responses to routine correspondence;
- Manage office protocol and etiquette; and
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.
Skills and Competence
- Analytical skills;
- Interpersonal;
- Communication skills;
- Creativity and Innovativeness
- Problem solving skills;
- Risk management skills;
- Continuous learning skills
How to Apply
