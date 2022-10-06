Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Assistant Accountant
JOB DESCRIPTION
This position is responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes
Duties & Responsibilities
An Accountant Assistant performs the following tasks:
- Receive invoices and statements from the suppliers.
- Verification of invoice supporting documents.
- Capturing of supplier invoices and reconciling them in the accounting system.
- Preparation of payment vouchers.
- Assist the accountants in creation of payments in Popote Platform.
- Capturing of bank and Popote transactions to the accounting system.
- Monthly Bank and Popote Reconciliations.
- Support in following up of clearing outstanding receivables.
- Scanning documents for storage in soft copy.
- Ensuring company financial documents are filed and properly archived.
- Retrieval of documents on need basis.
- Receivables and Supplier management.
- Preparation and Filing of all transactions with relevant support documents.
- Support internal and external auditors.
- Ensuring that all company compliance certificates, statutory returns, and tax filings is up to date.
- Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.
- Capturing all payments, invoices and receipts into the Accounting System
- Verifying payment vouchers to ensure they are duly signed, coded, with correct amount and properly filed.
- Proper and reliable bookkeeping and maintenance of accounting records
- Undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Qualified CPA part II or equivalent in ACCA. OR
- Degree in Commerce, economics, accounting or equivalent.
- ERP knowledge
- Knowledge in QuickBooks
- Analytical skills
- Over two years’ experience as an accountant assistant
Key Skills and Competencies
- Effective, excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Should have organizational and time management skills.
- Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice
- Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision
- Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication
- Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals
- Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail
Key Performance Indicators
- Bank reconciliations
- Book keeping
- Posting transactions in system
- Records/ files keeping
- Timely payments
- Verifications of invoices
How to Apply
To be submitted before Friday 7th October 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>