Assistant Accountant

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position is responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes

Duties & Responsibilities

An Accountant Assistant performs the following tasks:

Receive invoices and statements from the suppliers.

Verification of invoice supporting documents.

Capturing of supplier invoices and reconciling them in the accounting system.

Preparation of payment vouchers.

Assist the accountants in creation of payments in Popote Platform.

Capturing of bank and Popote transactions to the accounting system.

Monthly Bank and Popote Reconciliations.

Support in following up of clearing outstanding receivables.

Scanning documents for storage in soft copy.

Ensuring company financial documents are filed and properly archived.

Retrieval of documents on need basis.

Receivables and Supplier management.

Preparation and Filing of all transactions with relevant support documents.

Support internal and external auditors.

Ensuring that all company compliance certificates, statutory returns, and tax filings is up to date.

Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.

Capturing all payments, invoices and receipts into the Accounting System

Verifying payment vouchers to ensure they are duly signed, coded, with correct amount and properly filed.

Proper and reliable bookkeeping and maintenance of accounting records

Undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Qualified CPA part II or equivalent in ACCA. OR

Degree in Commerce, economics, accounting or equivalent.

ERP knowledge

Knowledge in QuickBooks

Analytical skills

Over two years’ experience as an accountant assistant

Key Skills and Competencies

Effective, excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Should have organizational and time management skills.

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision

Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication

Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals

Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail

Key Performance Indicators

Bank reconciliations

Book keeping

Posting transactions in system

Records/ files keeping

Timely payments

Verifications of invoices

How to Apply

To be submitted before Friday 7th October 2022.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY