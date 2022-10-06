Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Assistant Accountant

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position is responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes

Duties & Responsibilities

An Accountant Assistant performs the following tasks:

  • Receive invoices and statements from the suppliers.
  • Verification of invoice supporting documents.
  • Capturing of supplier invoices and reconciling them in the accounting system. 
  •  Preparation of payment vouchers.
  • Assist the accountants in creation of payments in Popote Platform.
  • Capturing of bank and Popote transactions to the accounting system.
  • Monthly Bank and Popote Reconciliations.
  • Support in following up of clearing outstanding receivables.
  • Scanning documents for storage in soft copy.
  • Ensuring company financial documents are filed and properly archived.
  • Retrieval of documents on need basis.
  • Receivables and Supplier management.
  • Preparation and Filing of all transactions with relevant support documents.
  • Support internal and external auditors.
  • Ensuring that all company compliance certificates, statutory returns, and tax filings is up to date.
  • Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.
  • Capturing all payments, invoices and receipts into the Accounting System
  • Verifying payment vouchers to ensure they are duly signed, coded, with correct amount and properly filed. 
  • Proper and reliable bookkeeping and maintenance of accounting records
  • Undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

  • Qualified CPA part II or equivalent in ACCA. OR
  • Degree in Commerce, economics, accounting or equivalent.
  • ERP knowledge
  • Knowledge in QuickBooks
  • Analytical skills
  • Over two years’ experience as an accountant assistant 

Key Skills and Competencies

  • Effective, excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Should have organizational and time management skills.
  • Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice
  • Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision
  • Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication
  • Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals
  • Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail

Key Performance Indicators

  • Bank reconciliations
  • Book keeping
  • Posting transactions in system
  • Records/ files keeping
  • Timely payments
  • Verifications of invoices

How to Apply

To be submitted before Friday 7th October 2022.

