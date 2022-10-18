Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – A meeting organised by recruitment agencies taking Kenyans to the Middle East has accused Kenyan girls of engaging in prostitution when they land in those countries.

The agencies’ chairman Mwalimu Mwaguzo said the women run away from their employers in the belief they will get more money in prostitution, which is illegal in many Gulf countries

“To solve all these challenges, the state should repatriate all the runaways and those engaging in prostitution. Why aren’t the runaways seeking help at the embassies, police stations or the firms that recruited them?” Mr. Mwaguzo said.

“Where are they running to? We agree there are challenges in the Gulf, but we are at the forefront to respond to distress calls whenever issues arise.”

He spoke at a press conference in Mombasa that was called to defend agencies from accusations of neglecting Kenyan workers they had recruited to work in the Arab countries.

“It is in the public domain that most of our girls are engaging in prostitution. These are Kenyans either recruited by bogus recruitment agencies, meaning they are unlicensed or those that have run away from their employers,” the chairman said.

