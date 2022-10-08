Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – The cracks in ODM widened further yesterday after Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina clashed in public.

In a Twitter exchange, Amisi discredited Ole Kina’s proposal to have Azimio nominate former Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Amisi asked Ole Kina not to overstep his role as a senator to reward Azimio loyalists who lost in the just concluded General Election.

He further declared that political casualties of the poll should look for jobs in government.

“Stop dividing the Azimio family. Who gave you the mandate to weigh the performance of various leaders and place them?”

“Kazi ziko kwa serikali sio kwa Azimio (There are jobs in government, and not in Azimio). Don’t send people to the wilderness,” Amisi remarked.

In his argument, Ole Kina stated that Kega had remained loyal to the coalition’s flagbearer and his running mate, Martha Karua, despite the strong ‘yellow wave’ by President William Ruto’s UDA sweeping Central Kenya.

“We need to take care of Kanini Kega. He stood firm with Azimio and is now paying the price. EALA could be a soft landing for my brother from Mt Kenya,” the Senator wrote.

The clash comes amid concerns about whether Jubilee was still part of the Azimio coalition.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula revealed that the former ruling party had submitted names for the majority leadership.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, however, clarified that the party was still a member of Azimio – which was declared the minority coalition in a subsequent ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST