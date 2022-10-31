Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Controversial South African slay queen and social media personality, Queen Minaj, has shocked online users following her viral photos in which she was selling eggs in public almost naked.

The curvy slay queen has gained notoriety for going in public and flaunting her poorly-covered body, leaving several men both online and offline drooling over her.

In one of her latest nude antics, the tattooed social media personality put on thongs and camped along a busy highway to hawk eggs.

She shielded her bare chest and pubic area with empty crates.

She pulled the crazy stunt to trend.

Her mission has been accomplished because the photos have gone viral.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.