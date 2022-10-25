Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Migina has announced the date he will visit Kisumu to begin his revolution to ‘liberate’ Luos from Raila Odinga’s firm grip.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the Lawyer said he will visit Kisumu City this Friday, urging his supporters to be ready.

“I will arrive in Kisumu on Friday, October 28th, 2022. Kenya is MARWA!” He tweeted.

The lawyer had earlier said he won’t be intimidated by threats that his visit will be met with violence.

While reacting to a media report where some Kisumu residents said they have no time for his visit, Miguna said:

“Using the Media to threaten me will not work. I’m coming to Kisumu on Friday. Go ahead and engage in violence and mayhem. That’s your primary qualification. But in the end, the Luo Nation will and must be liberated,” he tweeted.

Miguna has positioned himself as the next Luo Kingpin, keen on elbowing out Raila Odinga from the throne he has controlled for decades.

He has accused the ODM leader and his close allies of using the region for their self-gain.

Miguna arrived in the country on Thursday, October 20 from Canada after 4 years and eight months of exile.

His arrival into the country happened after President William Ruto lifted the red alerts imposed against him by Former President Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.