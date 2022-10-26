Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – NFL star, Antonio Brown has defended Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments while explaining his decision to remain as president of Donda Sports, citing his “dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion.”

West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for anti-semitic comments against the Jews over the past few weeks.

Several brands have cut ties with West following his recent anti-semitic comments, including Adidas. Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald, the featured signings of Donda Sports, have also cut ties.

Despite heavy backlash from West’s business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.

The former NFL wide receiver who was named president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports organization, addressed the controversy surrounding Kanye following several anti-Semitic statements saying, “the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection.”

Read the full statement below….

“Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Clack culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.

“… As the President of Donda Sports, I remain.”