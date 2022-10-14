Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered another blow after the High Court threw out Brookside’s defamation case against Nyali MP and President William Ruto’s ally Mohammed Ali.

In July 2022, Brookside Limited, a milk processing company associated with the Kenyatta family, sued Mohamed Ali, alias Jicho Pevu for defamation.

The processor accused the lawmaker of inciting the public to cause economic and commercial harm to its business.

This was after Moha alleged at a public rally that Brookside was exploiting farmers by buying raw milk for KSh 20 and reselling it at KSh 120 after processing.

“Uhuru Kenyatta comes here, he buys milk at KSh 20, he goes and boils it and then sells it back to you at KSh 120,” Moha said according to court papers.

As such, the milk processing company wanted the High Court to order the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator to pay an unspecified amount of damages.

It further sought a permanent order barring the lawmaker from advocating the alleged public hatred against it.

However, Justice Hedwig Ongundi struck out the case saying the suit was filed in the wrong forum.

Ongundi said the constitutional division is not the correct court to handle defamation cases.

The company said Ali incited the public to cause economic and commercial anguish to the business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.