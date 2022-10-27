Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Musalia Mudavadi is no longer the party leader of the Amani National Congress Party.

This follows his resignation to take up the Prime Cabinet Secretary position in President William Ruto’s government.

The ANC Party has appointed Lamu Governor Issa Abdalla Timamy to take over from Mudavadi as the acting party leader.

The law requires that one holding the office of a Cabinet Secretary should not be a member of any political party.

“The ANC Council Bureau has since nominated Hon. Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy as the acting Party leader in accordance with the ANC party constitution,” he said.

“The ANC Party wishes H.E Mudavadi God’s blessings in his service as Prime Cabinet Secretary and heartily welcomes Gov. Issa Timamy into his new role as party leader.”

While being vetted for the position of Prime cabinet secretary, Mudavadi said he is no longer the party leader of ANC.

Timamy was one of Mudavadi’s five deputy party leaders at ANC.

The others were; Margaret Ntokai, Abdi Yare, Sakwa Bunyasi and Kasim Sawa Tandaza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.