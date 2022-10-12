Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Dreaded undercover cop Saigonpuniser James has exposed a wanted robber responsible for violent robbery attacks in Dagoretti and its environs.

The suspected robber, identified as Edward Ndichu alias Madree, was captured on CCTV breaking into a shop at night where he made away with unknown items.

Edward has been on the police radar for quite some time after his gang members were shot dead.

The undercover cop had given him a chance to reform but he is yet to mend his ways.

This is how he was exposed on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.