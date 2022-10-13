Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died in a horror car crash at the age of 23.

The talented singer posted a heartbreaking video of him singing the Christian song “You Are My Hiding Place” in his parked car hours before he died in an accident.

He kept his eyes closed as he tilted his head back and sang.

Sadly, he died hours later in an accident after slamming his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Marion County, Tennessee.

He had earlier suffered a flat tire while leaving the state on his way home to Atlanta, Georgia but got it fixed.

The 68-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was pulled over in the emergency lane of the highway and was uninjured.

Katharine McPhee announced Spence’s death in a tear-jerking Instagram post on her feed on Tuesday, October 11.

The singer, who performed with him during American Idol, said “life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.”

American Idol officials also paid tribute to him, claiming they are “devastated” while sharing a photo of Spence performing on stage during season 19.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones,” they wrote.

Heartbroken celebrities have taken to social media to mourn him.

Producer Randall Emmett said: “I’ll miss you my friend.”