Friday, October 14, 2022 – An American Airlines pilot was forced to make an emergency landing over a strong chemical odor which everyone onboard had no clue where it came from at the time.

TMZ reported that Wednesday night flight from Miami to Barbados was inundated by the pungent chemical odor and the crew believed it was coming from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units met the plane once it landed, and all 172 passengers were quickly evacuated as firefighters investigated.

Sources told the publication that the smell came from a large, industrial-strength bottle of nail polish. It somehow made it through TSA and spilled in the passenger’s bag. The woman is however not in trouble.

The airline reported some of the crew members on board were feeling sick from the odor, and went to a hospital out of extreme caution.