Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Police are investigating an incident where a woman was assaulted by four people alleged to be relatives of Kamukunji Member of Parliament, Yusuf Hassan, in what is believed to be a case of business rivalry.

The victim, Najma Mohammed, was confronted by the four on Sunday and assaulted while inside her shop in Eastleigh.

The assault incident was captured in an amateur video.

In the video, a woman is seen hammering Najma as she screams in pain.

Najma said the suspects assaulted her because of business rivalry.

“I was at my place of work on Sunday like any other day and I was not aware of any plans to harm me. I believe that it was all due to business competition,” she said.

She said that her business has been thriving because she related well with her customers, which was likely why she was assaulted.

According to a Twitter user, the suspects are being protected by a rogue police officer after the matter was reported.

Below is a Twitter thread on the incident.

Eastleigh Assault Incident – 16th Oct 2022.

A very saddening incident happened today morning where a young lady (Najma Mohamed Ali) was attacked and subdued in her shop in Sharjah Mall by One Ayan Mohamed Dahir in collusion with her brothers, cousins & husband (jeceloow)… cont) pic.twitter.com/DapEcLU1dq — assem usuph (@young_owais) October 16, 2022

The suspects involved in the assault incident, who are allegedly related to Kamukunji MP.

