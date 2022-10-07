Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 07 October 2022 – Flamboyant Thika-Road-based internet fraudster Sammy Boy Kenya has flaunted his latest ride.
Taking to social media, the alleged fraudster, who has a fleet of guzzlers, posted photos of his new high-end car – a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe.
Sammy is linked to a group of well-oiled fraudsters involved in forex trade fraud.
He allegedly uses his flashy lifestyle to lure gullible Kenyans.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
