Friday, 07 October 2022 – Flamboyant Thika-Road-based internet fraudster Sammy Boy Kenya has flaunted his latest ride.

Taking to social media, the alleged fraudster, who has a fleet of guzzlers, posted photos of his new high-end car – a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe.

Sammy is linked to a group of well-oiled fraudsters involved in forex trade fraud.

He allegedly uses his flashy lifestyle to lure gullible Kenyans.

See photos.

