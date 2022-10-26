Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has publicly praised his wife, Mama Esther, for being his support system for the 12 years they have been married.

The singer revealed that they have gone through ups and downs in their marriage but his wife always stands with him through thick and thin.

He claimed that a certain married woman who pretends to be their family friend called his wife yesterday and started gaslighting her after Facebook whistle-blower Martha Mwihaki Hinga alleged that he had flown to Dubai with his girlfriend.

Mama Esther told the woman that she will tell her husband all that was said during the call.

According to Karangu, some of his close friends have been trying to wreck his marriage.

He prayed that God will continue protecting his wife and affirmed his love for her.

Karangu is reportedly a notorious womanizer even as he pretends to be a gospel singer and philanthropist.

Martha Mwihaki Hinga revealed that he has been cheating on his wife with multiple women, among them a popular Kikuyu actress called Nyambu.

Below is what Karangu posted on Facebook to celebrate his wife after he was linked to cheating scandals.

