Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, has responded after a follower called her out for posting new photos of herself a few days after her friend, Rico Swavey, was buried

Alex shared the new photos on Twitter, one week after former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, was buried following an accident.

A follower reacted, calling her out for ”moving on fast.”

He added that he thought she was still mourning over Rico’s death, however, he misspelled the word as “moaning.”

Alex responded, telling him to “moan” alone and leave her out of it.