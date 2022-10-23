Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 20220 – A Facebook user identified as Alex Kiruthi has narrated how his neighbour fell from grace to grass after he started using drugs.

Read the heartbreaking story that has gone viral.

Imagine the dangers of drug taking. I won’t name my friend and neighbour but here is the story.

This guy you see in a red top bought the plot where this building stands, constructed several rental units and reaped the fruits of his sweat for a couple of years.

At the initial stage, he would attend neighbours meetings to discuss the needs of the community whether light, water, or roads.

But as the area developed to acquire tarmac and other amenities, instead of being part of and enjoying this development he progressively developed into a zombie.

He began by being rough to his tenants forcing many to vacate only to be left with one who had a clinic but eventually he too gave up and left.

Without tenants, he started vandalizing the building beginning with iron sheets and moving progressively to other materials.

He then moved to demolish the house by removing stones which he would sell to neighbours and other interested parties.

Today there is no house to call a house but a shell, but being the zombie that he is, this morning I met him walking into it with what I suppose were items for breakfast. He did not as much as recognize me despite having been close for many years.

This guy, despite the sister (and friends) who is also a neighbor taking him to hospitals and even rehab centers, has consistently remained loyal to the drugs.

One will then wonder how he survives….today he goes begging from neighbours and other well-wishers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.