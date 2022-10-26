Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi is officially the best passer of the ball in the Premier League, according to the league’s official website, premierleague.com

The Nigeria international is also the joint-second player with the most assists in the EPL (five), along with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

Iwobi has turned his career around at Everton and is currently the best player this season.

Iwobi put up a top performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday, making two assists in the Toffees’ 3-0 win.

In the entire game, he had 53 touches, three key passes, an 87 percent pass success rate, created two big chances, 13 final third passes, and two successful long balls. Defensively, the former Arsenal man had a 100 percent tackle success rate and four-ball recoveries to emerge as the Man-of-The-Match.

The 26-year-old, who has made 476 passes this season, beat Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka (352), Gabriel Jesus (287), and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (265) to the top spot.

Other players in the Top 10 are Newcastle’s Joelinton (381), Fulham’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid (362), Brighton’s Leandro Trossard (333), Roberto Firmino (324), Ivan Toney (267), Jadon Sancho (285) and Demarai Gray (265).