Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Filming for Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ is expected to resume soon as Halyna Hutchins’ widower has settled his lawsuit against the actor and others.

This is coming after husband of Halyna Hutchins who was accidentally shot and killed on set by Baldwin last year announced he’s no longer pursuing a lawsuit against AB or the “Rust” producers, saying they’ve reached terms and agreed to drop his wrongful death lawsuit.

Hutchins’ husband will now executive produce the movie side by side with Alec Baldwin. Baldwin is going to reprise his lead role, as is every other actor who was involved at first, with the only difference now being who’s running the show and that would be Matthew Hutchins.

Mathew had said;

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.

“The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Attorneys and a rep for Rust Movie Productions LLC said they were happy to have landed on the same page as Matt, and are also ecstatic they can complete their passion project.

Commenting on the development, Alec Baldwin said;

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Director Joel Souza also expressed his happiness with this turn of events.

While things might be fine civilly, there’s still a criminal investigation that’s working its way through the system, and based on recent revelations from the Santa Fe County D.A., Alec is not out of the woods, and very well might be prosecuted sooner than later.