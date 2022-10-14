Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 October 2022 – Controversial singer, Akothee, has opened up on her strained relationship with her younger sister, Cebbie Nyasego.

The seemingly annoyed mother of 5 revealed that Cebbie will wed in December but she won’t attend the wedding.

According to Akothee, she has not been on good terms with her sister for close to a year now due to various reasons.

“We are having another event in December which I am also happy about. I am so happy. From the bottom of my heart, I mean well. The only thing is I was not going to go to that wedding anyway because me and my younger sister have not been on good terms for close to a year now, maybe you do not know. I haven’t said she is evil but I packed my bags out of that relationship.

“I battled depression for almost six months and I almost lost it so I did not want to see myself in that situation,” she said. When I was cutting off the people who I felt no, and I thought maybe I’m the toxic one and because of this I packed my bags and left,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that since her sister was exposed online for bad-mouthing her, their relationship has never been the same with her fans dragging her younger sister who in turn blames the singer for not defending her against the bullies.

“Again, another message landed on my table that my sister said that I don’t defend her when you people are attacking her. Please, I am human, I don’t know how I’m supposed to defend my young sister. She is the one who was gossiping me somewhere for reasons I don’t know then this thing went viral. This internet will kill me. Please delete those things. She was lying, she accepted she was lying, now delete it, it is not her.

“Today I have asked for forgiveness on her behalf, please leave me alone I beg you. Don’t drag my younger sister on my wall, don’t attack Nelly Oaks, please let these people live their own lives. Please let me live my own life too,” begged Akothee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.