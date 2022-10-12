Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has walked away scot-free. This is after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji dropped the Sh19 million graft case against her.

The withdrawal of the charges comes days before her vetting at the National Assembly following her nomination as Cabinet Secretary for the Public Service and Gender docket by President William Ruto.

Jumwa is also facing a murder charge.

On August 31, 2021, she was charged with misappropriation of Sh19m CDF cash at a Mombasa court.

Aisha and the other accused persons are facing charges of conspiring and defrauding Sh19,007,539.60 allocated to NG-CDF Malindi Constituency by the National Government with respect to Tender number MLD/NG-NDF /SP/05/2017/2018 for the proposed construction of Sub-County Education office block.

Jumwa’s co-accused are Kennedy Otieno Ojwang, Robert Katana Wanje, Wachu Omar Abdalla, Margret Faith Kalume, Benard Riba Kai and Sophia Said Charo.

In the case jointly charged with her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto, Jumwa is also facing murder charges.

The two are on trial over the murder of Ngumbao Jola on October 15, 2019, at his home in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County.

They are accused of storming Jola’s house a day before a by-election for Ganda ward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.