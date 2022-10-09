Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President William Ruto made a major blunder in appointing his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, as a peace envoy.

During his swearing-in ceremony on September 13th, Ruto appointed Uhuru as peace envoy to the Horn and Great Lakes region.

Reacting to the appointment of Uhuru as a peace envoy, Ahmednasir said Ruto made a huge mistake because Uhuru has zero political capital in the region and Kenya, during his tenure, was seen as a meddler in the internal affairs of others, always on behalf of third parties.

“It was a huge mistake for President William Ruto to appoint President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya’s regional peace envoy. Uhuru has ZERO POLITICAL CAPITAL in the region and Kenya during his tenure was seen as a meddler in the internal affairs of others…always on behalf of third parties,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.