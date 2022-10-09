Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto to woo Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina to his camp in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ahmednasir described Ledama as a man who portrays two versions of himself.

While on the political slate he had ostensibly a harsh description of the Senator, the lawyer said Ledama’s acumen in business and desire to change the economy is admirable.

It is against that backdrop that he implored the president to consider bringing him on board to his camp.

“We have Sen @ledamalekina the political rabble-rouser. Then we have Sen Ole Kina, the smart intellectual, a business mogul hell-bent on changing the economy of Narok, especially the Hustler economy of milk production. Man has ideas. H.E Ruto must sign him in the next transfer window,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

In a rejoinder to Ahmednasir’s remarks, Ledama defended himself from the rubble-rouser description saying that is a trait that made William Ruto President.

He said whenever he raises his voice he has people’s interest at heart and not for his personal gain.

“My abti am sure all successful politicians one way or the other have two sides – being a A political rubble-rouser helped @WilliamsRuto ascend to the top!” Ledama tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.