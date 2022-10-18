Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has congratulated President William Ruto after he ordered the disbandment of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Service Unit.

While disbanding it, Ruto said DCI SSU was responsible for the rampant extra Judicial killings across the country.

Reacting to the disbandment of the unit, Ahmednasir said it is good for the country but also said National Intelligence Service (NIS) agency and Kenya Military intelligence are also responsible for extra Judicial killings.

The lawyer said President William Ruto‘s government should form a commission of investigations like it is done in Latin America, where rogue government agencies are brought to book for their involvement in the extra Judicial killings.

“I’m happy to report that His Excellency William Ruto has ordered the dissolution of the police unit that was responsible for extrajudicial killings. However, the Kenyan Military Intelligence and the National Intelligence Service are also responsible for extrajudicial executions in the country (NIS). The truth can only be uncovered through a commission of investigation similar to those used in Latin American countries,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

